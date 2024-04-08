Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Stones have parted company with David Noble after less than three months in charge.

He won just four of his 18 matches at the part-time club after being appointed in January. His last game was a 4-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Boreham Wood at the weekend.

Wealdstone are fifth from bottom and are just above the relegation zone on goal difference, although they do have games in hand on their relegation rivals.

In a statement, Wealdstone said: “This reluctant decision is not one the board of directors has taken lightly. It regrettably comes after deep and thorough consideration and is made in what we believe to be the best interests of Wealdstone Football Club, particularly in our ongoing attempt to retain our National League status.

"We wish to acknowledge that both David and Neil are individuals of the highest calibre, possessing great knowledge and passion for the game. We have no doubt that, under different circumstances, their tenure with the club could have been met with the success we all strive for and had hoped for when making the appointments. Their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to the club has been evident throughout their time with us.”

The Stones also said that a new appointment from outside the club would be ‘disruptive’ and have therefore put first-team coach Sam Cox in interim charge.

"Now is not the time to dwell on decisions that have been made,” they added.