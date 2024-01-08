Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rock-bottom Kidderminster Harriers have parted company with Russell Penn, 38, after nearly four years in charge.

Penn led the Harriers to promotion last season through the play-offs but they find themselves seven points from safety after 28 games so far this campaign.

Chairman Richard Lane said: “I want to place on record the thanks of everyone associated with our club to Russ for his tremendous effort and dedication over the last few years and the incredible memories we will all keep with us.

“This is a difficult decision to have taken but one we feel is necessary in our current circumstances. Nonetheless, Russ leaves us with our full respect and will always be welcome at Kidderminster Harriers.”

Penn had been in charge of Kidderminster since April 2020 on a permanent basis after initially serving as caretaker. As well as promotion from the National League North last season, he also led them to the FA Cup fourth round in the 2021/2022 campaign, losing narrowly to West Ham United.

The Harriers said in a statement that they will provide a further update on the managerial position in due course and will make no further comment until that time.