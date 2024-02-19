News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

National League club appoint former Southampton, Sunderland and Luton Town goalkeeper as manager

A National League cub has appointed a former Premier League goalkeeper as their new manager.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Richard Hill left 15th-placed Eastleigh, who are winless in 11, by ‘mutual consent’ at the weekend. His last game was a 3-0 defeat away to Ebbsfleet United.

But the Spitfires have reacted quickly and appointed ex-Southampton keeper, Kelvin Davis, 47, who made 600 appearances during his playing career, as their new boss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His experience includes being first-team coach at Southampton and MK Dons and assistant manager at Macclesfield.

Most Popular
Kelvin Davis. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Kelvin Davis. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Kelvin Davis. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Davis will be assisted by former Crystal Palace defender Danny Butterfield.

As well as Southampton, Davis also played for Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Wimbledon and Luton Town.

Chesterfield have already played Eastleigh twice, winning 3-2 and 3-1.

Eastleigh are next in action on Tuesday night away at Oxford City.

Related topics:National LeagueLuton TownSunderlandSouthamptonPremier LeagueEastleigh