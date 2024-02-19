Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Hill left 15th-placed Eastleigh, who are winless in 11, by ‘mutual consent’ at the weekend. His last game was a 3-0 defeat away to Ebbsfleet United.

But the Spitfires have reacted quickly and appointed ex-Southampton keeper, Kelvin Davis, 47, who made 600 appearances during his playing career, as their new boss.

His experience includes being first-team coach at Southampton and MK Dons and assistant manager at Macclesfield.

Davis will be assisted by former Crystal Palace defender Danny Butterfield.

As well as Southampton, Davis also played for Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Wimbledon and Luton Town.

Chesterfield have already played Eastleigh twice, winning 3-2 and 3-1.