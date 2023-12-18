National League club appoint former Leeds United, Sheffield United, Coventry City and Notts County midfielder as manager
Woking have been searching for a new boss after sacking Darren Sarll last month and they have now confirmed the appointment of former Sheffield United, Leeds United, Coventry City and Notts County midfielder, Michael Doyle, until the end of the 2024/2025 season.
Doyle played under Chesterfield manager at Portsmouth when they won the League Two title in 2017.
The 42-year-old has experience of the National League having been assistant head coach at Notts County. He has been working in the Portsmouth academy since summer. The Cards have described it as a ‘bold’ appointment.
Woking chief executive, John Katz, said: “Michael Doyle is a serial winner and will bring that enthusiasm with him to the changing room and the dugout. We had the option to be safe or to be bold, and we took the decision to be bold with this appointment.”
Doyle watched from the stands as Woking won 2-1 away at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday. He said: “Woking is a great club with a rich history. I’m really excited to grow the club in the community and help strengthen and grow our bonds with organisations in and around Woking.”
Woking are currently 17th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone.