The Spireites have won six in a row and are nine unbeaten ahead of their visit to The Shay this Saturday (12.30pm KO).

Their impressive form reminds Millington of last season’s title winners, who stormed to promotion after an incredible run in the second-half of the season.

“Their season was quite turbulent last season,” Millington told the Halifax Courier.

Halifax boss Chris Millington. Image: Marcus Branston (Halifax Courier).

"Paul Cook came in at a difficult time and probably inherited the squad at a difficult time because, although they were in a good place in the league last season, there was a lot of challenge underneath that people won't necessarily be aware of.

"They had a difficult time last year, they've then started this season maybe stepping into Stockport's shoes a bit in that they've recruited some very strong players with league pedigree, they have a manager in charge who's been able to structure things and put things in place to reflect his own approach and they're starting to perform in a similar way to how Stockport performed under Dave Challinor.

"They're probably this season's version of Stockport in my mind."

The Shaymen could welcome back defenders Jesse Debrah and Tom Clarke and striker Jordan Slew for this weekend’ s game.

Debrah has missed the last five games due to tonsillitis, Clarke has been struggling with an Achilles injury and Slew hasn't featured since October because of a hamstring problem.

But the trio are all back in full training, according to Millington.

Like most seasons, Halifax have had some home games postponed because of the weather and the condition of The Shay’s pitch but it is looking okay for this Saturday.