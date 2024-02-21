The transfermarkt.co.uk website has failed to select a single Spireite in their list of the National League’s top 20 most valuable players.
That is despite League Two bound Spireites holding a 19 point lead at the top of the table and a squad featuring the likes of Will Grigg and Tom Naylor.
The website has selected Barnet’s Luke Freeman as the National League’s most valuable player, priced at £428,000.
