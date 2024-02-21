News you can trust since 1855
National football wesbite delivers bizarre snub to National League leaders Chesterfield

A national football stats website has dished out a bizarre snub to Spireites players.
The transfermarkt.co.uk website has failed to select a single Spireite in their list of the National League’s top 20 most valuable players.

That is despite League Two bound Spireites holding a 19 point lead at the top of the table and a squad featuring the likes of Will Grigg and Tom Naylor.

The website has selected Barnet’s Luke Freeman as the National League’s most valuable player, priced at £428,000.

Here is the list in full. Let us know your thoughts on this list via our social media channels.

Will Grigg and his Chesterfield team-mates have been overlooked by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1.

Will Grigg and his Chesterfield team-mates have been overlooked by the transfermarkt.co.uk website. Photo: Alex Livesey

£428,000

2. Luke Freeman (Barnet)

£428,000 Photo: Paul Harding

£342,000

3. Cian Hayes (Rochdale, on loan from Fleetwood Town)

£342,000 Photo: Jan Kruger

£256,000

4. Dominic Samuel (Ebbsfleet United)

£256,000 Photo: Jacques Feeney

