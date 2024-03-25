Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues won the National League title on Saturday after beating Boreham Wood 3-0. And they have done it in style by scoring 100 goals and breaking a number of club records along the way. They have clinched it with five games remaining and only need five more points to each a century.

Some people have tried to pour cold water on their achievement but Dyer is having none of it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The playes deserve all the love – I think they have been disrespected this season,” he told TalkSport. “I heard numerous times before I came here that the National League is the hardest league to get out of. But, all of a sudden, because this season we are romping it, it is now the easiest league because Wrexham aren’t in it. I think it is disrespectful to the players.

Chesterfield were crowned National League champions on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner

"I always hear we have the biggest budget – we haven’t got the biggest budget – we are third or fourth in the league. So that is another slight against us.

"Then we hear that we’ve got the biggest squad when in fact we have used the fewest players in the league.

"The players have been a real credit to this football club and us as staff are really proud of them.”

Saturday was an emotional for a lot of people including Dyer, who recently underwent a liver transplant. He was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic liver condition that has no cure, in 2019.

"When the final whistle went I was sat on the bench and was probably crying for five minutes because I was thinking of my donor,” he said. “The family of the donor have reached out to me. I have spoken to them. They know who I am. The family asked me to kind of continue the legacy of my donor so that was for him today as well.”

Dyer, 45, was capped 33 times by England and played in the Premier League with Newcastle United among others but he now has a new favourite moment.

He explained: “I have had a decent career, I have played for my country and I have been to World Cups, but this is probably my biggest achievement in football – winning the National League.

"Being a coach you have the responsibility of the whole team and you cherish these moments – they are like your family.”

Interestingly, Dyer said that planning for next season – whatever league they were in – started months ago.