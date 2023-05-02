​Mutton keep runner-up hopes alive with victory

Chris Roberts has been named as the 2022/23 Chesterfield & District Sunday League referee of the year.

​In HKL ONE Mutton kept their slim hopes of a runners-up finish alive with a solid 5-2 win at Pilsley Community, however, to do so they will need to win their three remaining games and improve their goal difference to overtake Britannia.

Likewise in HKL TWO both Hepthorne Lane and Spotted Frog could move above Clowne Wanderers Reserves to claim the runners-up spot.

Hepthorne Lane would need to win their remaining game at Hollingwood Athletic to finish second whilst Frog will have to win their two remaining games against champions Brampton Moor Rovers and Hollingwood Athletic – their cause helped on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Brampton Barrel.

Dizzy Duck thrashed Staveley Town 7-1 to go top of HKL Three, one point ahead of Boot & Shoe. Matt Crowe (3), Josh Adams, Aaron Carrington, Sam Devereux and Conner Hicken scoring. Hasland Club are three points further back following a 4-1 win over Rose and Crown Brampton in which Oliver Townsend scored twice, Harry Rickets and Matt Bower once.

Brampton Victoria overcame Bolsover Town Seniors 6-3, Oliver Papworth and Liam Varley both scoring twice for Victoria as did Josh Nicholls for Town. Oliver Dawson and Luke Greaves also found the net for the Vics as did Sam Jackson for Town. Joe Turner, Luke James and Josh Cotterill were on target for Grassmoor Sports as they won 3-1 at Shinnon.

A massive game in HKL FOUR saw Clay Cross United pull out all of the stops to beat leaders Spartans 3-1 and replace them at the top in the process. Goals from Callum Gill, Adam Pearson and Adam Wragg won it for United.

Both of the above will be looking over their shoulders at a Dronfield Wanderers side who thrashed Brimington 9-2 and are just one point behind both teams with a game in hand of Spartans, two in hand of United.

Wanderers were just too strong for Brimington and three players scored twice, David Cameron, Jamie Lawson and Tom Shaw, with Ken Cameron, Andy Hibberd and Jamie Cameron also netting.

Hasland Community and Royal Oak Whitwell drew 2-2, Adam Garner and Leighton Mycroft netting for the former, Connor Bedford twice for the latter. Will Hegarty hit both Poolsbrook Town goals as they beat Brampton Rovers 2-1.

John Pye’s HKL FIVE title hopes took a hit on Sunday as they succumbed to a 5-3 defeat at Grassmoor Sports Reserves for whom Brady Parker scored twice, Taylor Siddall, Josh Smitham and Aidan Turner once. George Cull with two and Will Tomlinson scored for John Pye.

Tom McTighe scored twice and Callum Gaunt and Adam Newton once as Badger beat Courage Lions whilst Dronfield beat Spartans Reserves 3-0, Nathan Bower, Dean Webster-Smith and Luke Wordsworth with the goals.

Referees secretary Simon Owen, said: “Chris’s dedication and support, including to younger referees in the league, has been amazing this season. It’s an honour to have him as a referee in this league.”