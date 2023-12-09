Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This competition is not a priority for the Spireites and they made nine changes, with three academy players given their first senior starts and three more coming off the bench, but they still had enough to record a comfortable victory against the National League North visitors.

Richie Bennett put Southport in front on 17 minutes but goals from Michael Jacobs and Harley Curtis turned the scoreline around before half-time. James Berry added a third on the hour-mark before youngster Liam Jessop scored two goals in two minutes on his senior debut to make it 5-1. And fellow academy prospect Ali Mohiuddin scored a brilliant long-range strike to make it six before the full-time whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites had lots of possession early on, with touches for youngsters Ryley D’Sena, Sam Hooper and Jay Abudu easing any nerves, but the hosts failed to create anything of note.

Chesterfield beat Southport 6-1 in the FA Trophy. Picture: Tina Jenner.

After a lengthy stoppage because of an injury to Southport’s Bradley Holmes, which resulted in seven minutes being added at the end of the half, the visitors took the lead on 17 minutes when Bennett fired in from inside the area after smart work by the speedy Niall Watson.

That goal sparked Town into life, Berry forcing Chris Renshaw into a save at his near post. As the rain started to lash down, Jacobs delivered a teasing cross from the right but Joe Quigley could not quite reach it.

The Blues were rewarded for their improved efforts just after the half-hour mark when King, who was making his first appearance in two months and captaining the side, drilled in a low cross from the right and Jacobs applied the first-time finish to equalise. Soon after, King forced Renshaw to tip over his long-range free-kick which was heading for the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As half-time approached, Quigley had a goal ruled out for offside, but Chesterfield did not have to wait long to take the lead. Berry broke away down the left and after a bit of a scramble in the box Curtis swept home on his first start to ensure they led at the break.

The Spireites made a double change at half-time with Jacobs and Quigley replaced by youngsters Jessop and Thomas Marshall for their first senior appearances.

It was a quiet start to the second-half but a superb individual goal from Berry, who burst past three or four Southport players before hammering home, made it 3-1 on the hour-mark. That was Berry’s last involvement as he was replaced by another youngster in Mohiuddin.

Curtis had a good chance to grab his second goal of the game when he went through one-on-one but he dragged his effort just wide. Southport then had a big chance to find the net but David Morgan slid the ball wide from close-range from Watson’s low cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield made the scoreline more emphatic with two goals in two minutes from youngster Jessop. His first was a cross/shot that somehow found its way in before he blasted in another from inside the box after exchanging passes with fellow youth Marshall. It was a great moment for him and one that he will never forget. And academy prospect Mohiuddin joined in the fun with a terrific curling strike from distance.

Whether it is the league, FA Cup or FA Trophy, the Spireites just keep on winning.

Chesterfield: Boot; King, D’Sena, Freckleton, Sheckleford; Hooper, Abudu; Curtis, Jacobs (Marshall, 46), Berry (Mohiuddin, 60); Quigley (Jessop, 46).

Unused subs: Tyrer, Horton, Mandeville, Dobra.