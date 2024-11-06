'Mr Consistent' - Chesterfield predicted line-up for Accrington Stanley clash

The Spireites are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions and are sixth in the table, four points off the automatic spots.
Visitors Accrington are 20th but are on the rise after winning three of their last five.
Let’s take a look at how Town could line-up this weekend...
1. Max Thompson - GK
The on-loan Newcastle Unitd stopper has started the last six games and there's no reason to think he won't again. Ryan Boot was set to return to training this week so he will be pushing him hard. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Devan Tanton - RB
The 20-year-old returned from injury against Horsham and collected an assist for the opening goal. He played 55 minutes and, as long as he came through it okay and has trained this week, then he should start. Town need him to stay fit now that Daley-Campbell is out with a hamstring problem. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Tom Naylor - CB
Dunkley was due to have another scan on his neck injury so he could slot back in if the results of that are positive but if not then Naylor will continue at the heart of the defence. The Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash against Grimsby Town on Tuesday night could allow Dunkley to get some minutes if Saturday is deemed too soon for him. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Harvey Araujo - CB
The Fulham loanee has started the last five games and he has made the step-up to senior football impressively. Photo: Tina Jenner