The Spireites secured a vital three points at Wealdstone on Saturday with a 2-1 win.

That victory means they have a healthy 11-point lead over eighth-placed Dagenham & Redbridge and are currently three behind Halifax in third, who they face on Easter Monday.

Cook opted to scrap the 4-2-3-1 formation at the weekend and go back to 3-4-1-2, recalling Tyrone Williams, Gavin Gunning, Jim Kellermann and Tom Denton, and it paid off as they won their first game in five.

Spireites manager Paul Cook.

The goals came in either half from Jamie Grimes and a first for the club for Joe Quigley.

When asked what pleased him most about the performance, Cook told the DT: “Just winning.

"We had to win after last week (against Grimsby).

"We have let a couple of goal-leads slip and again we have let a goal-lead slip today.

"I got the team selection wrong last week, we have got to make sure I try get it a bit better more often.”

On Wealdstone’s equaliser from Josh Umerah, which came from a Jim Kellermann mistake, Cook added: "Jim’s gave the ball away in possession in the middle of the pitch. Again, you are in control of a game, and we end up conceding. Jim is one of the most honest, workmanlike lads, so he is beyond criticism from me. He actually needs my help in educating him about where the ball should be going at the stage of the game.”

There were smiles all-around when Quigley, who signed from Yeovil in January, scored his first goal in his 14th appearance.

"I am delighted for Quigs, it is a fantastic finish,” Cook said. “You score a goal like that in front of 500 travelling Chesterfield fans and you go and celebrate with them, it is great. Joe is now chomping at the bit to play. (Tom) Denton has given us a boost by coming in and now we have Quigley firing and scoring goals so as a manager you could not be happier.”

Town, who travel to Halifax on Easter Monday, now have an extended break as they don’t play on Good Friday. The Shaymen are in action and visit Altrincham.