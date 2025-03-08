Here are our player ratings from the game…
1. Ryan Boot 8
Made two big saves at important times in the first-half at 0-0 and 2-1. Came and took everything in the second 45 in what overall was an impressive and commanding display. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
Didn't give dangerman Kamwa an inch in the first-half as he snapped into tackles and kept him quiet. Kept the door closed in the second 45. An improved showing after an iffy few weeks. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 8
A monster in both boxes. The ball was like a magnet to his head. Won a huge nine aerial duels. Assist for the winner, heading back across goal for Pepple to finish. A top performance. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
Many wondered whether the skipper might lose his place but he showed great character. He was a brick wall at the back, making 10 clearances, as well as some key tackles when defending one v one as Newport countered in the second-half. Had one good chance which he headed over. Photo: Brian Eyre
