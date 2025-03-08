Chesterfield beat Newport County 2-1 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Newport County 2-1 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
'Monster' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Newport County

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Mar 2025, 19:29 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 19:40 BST
Goals from Ollie Banks and Bim Pepple secured a comeback 2-1 win for Chesterfield against Newport County.

Here are our player ratings from the game…

1. Ryan Boot 8

Made two big saves at important times in the first-half at 0-0 and 2-1. Came and took everything in the second 45 in what overall was an impressive and commanding display. Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Didn't give dangerman Kamwa an inch in the first-half as he snapped into tackles and kept him quiet. Kept the door closed in the second 45. An improved showing after an iffy few weeks. Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Ash Palmer 8

A monster in both boxes. The ball was like a magnet to his head. Won a huge nine aerial duels. Assist for the winner, heading back across goal for Pepple to finish. A top performance. Photo: Tina Jenner

4. Jamie Grimes 8

Many wondered whether the skipper might lose his place but he showed great character. He was a brick wall at the back, making 10 clearances, as well as some key tackles when defending one v one as Newport countered in the second-half. Had one good chance which he headed over. Photo: Brian Eyre

