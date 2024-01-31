​Momentum key as Gladiators look to build on winning streak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gladiators returned to action after a weather enforced fortnights break with a 3-0 home league win against FC United of Manchester, to follow on from a 3-1 win at Atherton Colleries before the intervention from the elements.

Then on Tuesday night Matlock edged through to the semi-finals of the Derbyshire Senior Cup with a 3-2 success over Southern League Premier Central Mickleover at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

With a tricky trip to Lancaster City awaiting them this weekend, Carruthers and the Matlock faithful will be clearly hoping for more of the same.

Martin Carruthers gives out instructions during Tuesday's win. Photo by Tom Flint.

He was completely satisfied with the convincing victory against FC United but on Tuesday it was more of a sense of relief as his side made hard work of sealing a semi-final clash with either Buxton or Derby County U21s who meet at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium this coming Tuesday.

He said: “I was absolutely delighted with us on Saturday, it was a complete all round performance for we stuck to our game plan, executed it perfectly from minute one to the death. We stopped them playing, they’re a good side if you let them play, and what was great was to bounce back to winning form at home after our not so good results at Matlock recently.

“There were so many good performances, mostly you get say two or three very good displays but on Saturday eight or nine of them were at the same very high level. They were fantastic as was our shape and our solidity. It was the best home performance probably since I came to the club. We moved JJ [John Johnston] up into attack after trying him out in training and he scored a goal and could have had a couple more. Joe West scored again and it shows what goals can do to a player’s confidence.”

West scored for the third consecutive home game while on Tuesday Fin Armond and Harry Wood netted their first goals for Matlock under Carruthers who says a slow start put Matlock in trouble despite creating two great chances which would have given them a commanding early advantage.

He said: “We didn’t start the game well, we couldn’t cope with Mickleover’s movement and shape and there was a danger when we went 2-0 down that we could capitulate. But we got one back before half time and we said if we can get another one then we could then go on and win.

"I thought we were dogged and determined, there were some heavy legs out there on a heavy pitch but we got the job done which after all is the main thing. There’s some sore legs now so we’ve got to get everyone right for Lancaster away on Saturday.

“It’s another big game, always a difficult place to go to but we’ve won three out of our last four on the road so there’s no reason why we can’t go there and come home with another win. It’ll not be easy but now’s the time to string a lot of good results together.”