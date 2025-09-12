Paul Warne, manager of MK Dons.

MK Dons manager Paul Warne says any team who finishes above Chesterfield will have had a ‘good season.’

Warne took over at MK in the summer and they are the favourites to win League Two. They are currently two places and two points below the Spireites in ninth ahead of this Saturday’s match between the two sides.

The former Rotherham United and Derby County boss has always kept a close eye on what is happening at Chesterfield and he expects them to be challenging for promotion this season. He also has a lot of respect for Paul Cook.

He said: “They’ve always seemed to be a bit of a local side for me because of where I live. One of my best mates used to play for them as well so I always followed them. And I love Cooky, I’ve got a great relationship with him. I think he’s done well in every league he’s managed in. His teams always play a similar way, they’ve got a bit of panache about them. Predominantly they play 4-2-3-1, they like to control the ball and I know it will be a tough place to go.”

Chesterfield have lost their last two in all competitions, while MK have suffered successive defeats in the league, so both teams will be keen to get back to winning ways. “They’re off the back of results like we are, so it will be a humdinger where both teams need points in the bag,” Warne said.

Both sides are fancied to be fighting to go up this season so the clash at the SMH Group Stadium will be a good gauge for where each of them are at.

He added: “There aren’t many teams I’d say this about, but I think if you were to finish above Chesterfield, you’ve had a good season. Come the end of play in May, if we’ve finished above them, we’ve done great, they’re a good flag in the ground. I appreciate they’re not at the top of the league at the moment, and nor are we, but between now and January the league will start to take shape and I can see them kicking on. It will be the hardest away game we’ve had so far.”