MK Dons boss expects Chesterfield to pose the toughest test of the season

Scott Lindsey expects Spireites to give his MK Dons side their toughest test of the season.

Spireites head to Stadium MK to face their promotion rivals with what is likely to be a squad depleted by injuries.

But the MK Dons boss still expects the visitors to pose a tough challenge for his on-form side.

"They're a really good side. They've been inconsistent with results but not performances. I've been really impressed by them, and really enjoyed the last couple of weeks watching them,”he said.

"I think they're a really good side, they pass it, play some really good football and have some attacking threats. It will be a really difficult game.

"They've had some injuries in their camp but they look capable. I think it will be our toughest test until now, and we've played some really good sides, but this will be the toughest. We will have to be at our very best to get something from the game.”

Lindsey, who guided Crawley Town to a shock League Two play-off final win last season, also spoke of his admiration of Spireites manager Paul Cook.

"He is a brilliant manager, really experienced and his sides have always done well and played good football,” he added.

“I've been a fan of his from afar, and I like watching his sides play, so watching them this week has been enjoyable.

"We've had 16 days since we last played, we've done a lot of work on the training ground, and hopefully we're ready to go again on Tuesday."