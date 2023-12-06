​Mixed feelings for Matlock’s Carruthers after call-offs

​The last week’s poor weather has frustrated Matlock Town manager Martin Carruthers but has also left him counting his blessings.

Martin Carruthers says the postponements will give players a chance to recover from injury.

​Last Saturday’s 9.30am postponement of the home game with Lancaster City was news that he didn’t want but expected to hear.

Having won five of their previous six league matches, Carruthers wanted the chance to maintain their decent home form with everyone at the club desperate for a Saturday afternoon home game which would have been the Gladiators’ first for a month.

He said: “It was really frustrating, we wanted a much-needed home game after a series of away matches and with our recent record we wanted to try and take advantage of the opportunity for three more home points.

"Confidence was high, the lads were desperate to play but these things happen in football and all you can do is get on with it.”

Only three out of 11 scheduled NPL Premier Division matches were played last Saturday so the NPL took the decision to move the eight postponed matches en bloc to the spare Saturday of March 9.

But Carruthers was far from upset when news came through that the away game at Whitby Town was postponed after snow and heavy rain had made the pitch at the Towbar Express Stadium unplayable.

He said: “That was a blessing for us as Jonny Margetts, Harry Wood and Finlay Armond would have been missing through injury. We don’t want to miss games but it was an awkward trip in midweek and it was disappointing that lads still had to have time off work in spite of the decision being made just after breakfast.”

Matlock were due to be at home in the league on Saturday but scheduled opponents Macclesfield are in FA Trophy action.

The Gladiators therefore arranged a home friendly with Chesterfield under 23s which will have a noon kick off. Admission is £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and under 16’s will be admitted free of charge.

Carruthers wants to make the most of an unexpected opportunity to give his players some match action ahead of a busy Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Everyone who’s fit will be utilised, it’ll give lads who haven’t featured much lately some minutes and keep those who have been in the side sharp.”

Attention then turns to the Derbyshire Senior Cup when on Wednesday evening the Gladiators host Shirebrook Town at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Shirebrook currently sit in third place in the Toolstation NCEL First Division and will be looking forward to having the chance to topple higher placed opponents.

“Any Senior Cup competition is important, I was lucky to win the Notts Senior Cup three times while I was at Basford. We’ll not be taking Shirebrook lightly, they’ve got some good players including Ash Grayson and Nat Watson who’ve played for me before, so we’ll be putting out a strong side and go all out to win the game,” Carruthers added.