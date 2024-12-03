Mixed feelings for Cresswell after Matlock draw
Whilst on paper the result doesn’t look a bad one given it was a point on the road following a very long trip north, it came after the Gladiators had led 3-0 in the first-half thanks to goals from Montel Gibson, Jeremie Milambo and Jake Thompson.
Morpeth pulled one back before the break, then scored again with 20 minutes to go, before a stoppage time equaliser saw the points shared.
And Cresswell was divided between praising the work rate of his team but also being disappointed with how the game panned out in the end.
He said: “It was a great shift put in by everybody, but being three goals ahead and to only come away with a draw, the overriding feeling is one of disappointment.
"Ultimately I thought Morpeth were set up really well and we actually scored three goals in what was a very even first-half.
"A special mention must go to Jake Thompson and Jez Milambo – Thommo got two assists and then his first goal for the club, and Jez also scored his first goal for us.
"I thought they were our two stand-out performers and long may that continue.”
The Gladiators were then back in action on Tuesday night when they hosted Ilkeston Town in the Derbyshire Senior Cup third round, after this week’s Mercury had gone to press.
Cresswell added prior to that game: “It’s an opportunity to get some minutes into players that haven’t had many recently.
"We still think we’ll be strong enough to get through to the next round.”
Following Tuesday’s game, Matlock then go into a run of three more straight home matches in the league, with Ashton United the visitors on Saturday in a game rearranged due to original opponents Gainsborough Trinity playing in the FA Trophy.
They’ll then welcome Mickleover FC on December 14 and Ilkeston Town again on Boxing Day.
Ashton were Cresswell’s first opponents as Matlock Town boss back in September, winning 3-2 in Manchester just 24 hours after his appointment.