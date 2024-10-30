Ryan Cresswell felt a mixture of pride and disappointment after seeing his Matlock Town side to toe-to-toe with runaway leaders Macclesfield FC on Tuesday night.

Robbie Savage’s men ran out 3-2 winners but the Gladiators had battled back from being 2-0 down inside 11 minutes to be level by half-time, John Rooney’s second-half winner bringing huge celebrations from the visiting fans and staff given the severe test they’d endured.

And whilst Cresswell was pleased with large elements of the hosts’ display, he felt individual errors proved costly.

He said: “I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded. Credit to Macclesfield, they’re a good side and you can see why they’re unbeaten as they’re relentless in the way they play.

Adam Clayton celebrates his equaliser against Macclesfield. Photo: Michael South Photography.

"I thought we gave them too much respect in the first 20 minutes but then we were the better side until half-time and caused them a lot of problems, having already forced them to change their shape at half-time to match us up. But I thought we handled it really well.

"But then one lapse in concentration has created an opportunity for them and Rooney’s hit a wonder strike to win the game.

“So I’m disappointed in that side of it, but from 2-0 down, to come back to 2-2 with the attitude, commitment, endeavour and drive really pleased me. However, fine margins win football matches against league leaders and ultimately those fine margins fell on their side.”

Macclesfield went in front just five minutes in when Rogan Ravenhill parried a James Edmondson strike from distance and Danny Elliott followed up to score.

It was then 2-0 six minutes later when Dutchman Justin Johnson’s looping header at the back post from a corner eluded everyone and found the net.

The Gladiators responded well, Sean Etaluku fouled in the penalty area on 27 minutes and Reece Kendall netting the spot-kick

And after Adam Clayton had seen an earlier free-kick from 20 yards drop millimetres wide, he was presented with another on 39 minutes and this time placed his shot superbly past keeper Max Dearnley.

The second-half wasn’t as dramatic and Macclesfield overall looked the more likely winners, confirmed by Rooney’s superb goal on 74 minutes.

Curtis Durose then missed a great chance to level things up in the dying minutes but rushed his shot and put it wide of the post, leaving the visitors to take three points and go ten points clear at the top, still unbeaten.

Matlock now prepare to get back on the road with a trip north to face Stockton Town on Saturday, who currently lie fourth in the table.

Cresswell added: “Stockton are a good side and have been together for a few years. They’re big and physical and know how to play on their astroturf, but we’ll go with a game plan, try and execute it and try and do the right things more often.”

Meanwhile, two more players have left Matlock having struggled to get game time in recent weeks. Joe West has joined Sheffield FC, while George Milner has been released from his contract by mutual agreement.