Missed chances prove costly as poor run goes on for Belper Town

Dunston find the back of the net on a miserable afternoon for Belper Town. Pic: Michael Smith.

Missed chances and defensive frailties combined to give Dunston UTS an easy afternoon on their to a 5-2 win against Belper Town at the Raygar Stadium.

With top scorer Harry Draper unavailable, Tavonga Kuleya injured, and Louis Keenan suspended, manager Lee Attenborough shuffled his pack, and the Nailers could only muster three substitutes.

Belper started the game on the front foot and there was only one team in it for the first 30 minutes. Dunston couldn’t get out of their half and the ball seemed to be permanently in the visitor’s penalty box.

Kelan Swales had a good opportunity to lob the ‘keeper in the 8th minute but his effort went just over the bar, and then the Nailers scored the opening goal in the 12th minute when Luke Rawson prodded home from a Mason Warren corner kick.

Jack Watson should have made it two on 20 minutes, but he made it easy for the Dunston ‘keeper to make the save and Watson spurned another chance on 24 minutes and again Dan Lowson denied him.

Despite all the pressure and good approach work from Belper, they succumbed to arguably Dunston’s first real attack of the game. A cross in from the left was driven home from close range by Sado Djalo with the ball hitting the underside of the cross bar on its way in.

Rawson missed a decent chance in the 35th minute, however the equaliser had perked up the visitors who then had shots from Dan Turner and Jonathan O’Donnell go just wide.

It then all started to fall apart for the Nailers who conceded on 42 minutes when O’Donnell rose above everyone to send a header beyond Kieran Preston and into the net. The visitors went further ahead two minutes into first half added time when they broke quickly and Djalo scored with a shot from close range.

Djalo completed his hat trick in the 55th minute when he capitalised on defensive uncertainty to drive the ball home for Dunston's fourth.

Jack Broadhead’s attempted lob on 61 minutes was caught by Lowson and then Djalo missed a great chance on 68 minutes when he headed wide of the far post unchallenged,

Rawson reduced the arears on 84 minutes when he steered the ball home just inside the far post, but any revival hopes were dashed when in less than a minute O’Donnell struck the ball low into the net after a swift break away.

The Nailers were the only team in the top six to lose and whilst they still hang on to second spot, a change around in fortunes is desperately needed starting at Liversedge this coming Saturday.