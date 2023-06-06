​Millie Bright to captain the Lionesses at World Cup

​The 29-year-old will lead the side due to an injury to usual captain Leah Williamson that has ruled her out of the tournament.

Bright has been a core member of the England defence for the last seven years and has 66 caps to her name, also playing a key role in the Lionesses’ European Championships success in 2022.

She originally hails from Killamarsh where she began her football life turning out for Killamarsh Dynamos, before spending five years with Doncaster Belles and then joining Chelsea in 2014 where she has enjoyed huge success, winning her fifth Women’s Super League title with them at the end of the last campaign.

Millie Bright (far left) recently won another Women's Super League title with Chelsea.

Bright joined Doncaster from the Sheffield United Centre of Excellence and initially played as a striker before moving into midfield and then defence.

After her confirmation in the squad and as captain, she wrote on social media: “Beyond proud and honoured to be representing my country this summer. Our next chapter awaits.”

The Women’s World Cup takes place from Thursday, 20 July to Sunday, 20 August.

England are second favourites to win the tournament behind the current holders and four-time champions, United States.

The Lionesses have been drawn in a group alongside China, Denmark and Haiti.

They begin their World Cup campaign against Haiti at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland Saturday, 22 July before taking on Denmark at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium six days later.

England round-up their group stage fixtures against China at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide on Tuesday, 1 August.

Discussing her 23-player squad, which features 16 members of the Euro 2022-winning side, head coach Sarina Wiegman said: “I'm very excited about the team we are taking to Australia.