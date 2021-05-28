Magdalena Erkisson and Millie Bright of Chelsea lift the Community Shield Trophy following her team's victory on August 29, 2020 in London, England.

Millie Bright - a career in pictures

Chesterfield’s Millie Bright has enjoyed a brilliant football career – with the trophies and England caps flowing.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 28th May 2021, 8:58 am

It got even better this week with selection for Team GB’s Olympic squad. To celebrate, we’ve dipped into our archives to bring you some of the best moments in Millie’s career to date.

1.

Millie Bright fouls Alex Morgan of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France semi-final at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

2.

Millie Bright celebrates with team-mates during a friendly with Norway in Bergen on September 03, 2019.

Photo: Linnea Rheborg

3.

Millie Bright poses for a pic with a fan after the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Reading at Kingsmeadow on January 05, 2020.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

4.

Millie Bright prepares to face Spurs in the Continental League Cup on November 03, 2020.

Photo: Naomi Baker

