Mike Noon to step down as Chesterfield Ladies chairman and manager

Initially joining the club as a coach within the junior section, Noon became first team manager in the summer of 2018 and chairman a year later.

In his impressive debut season, he guided the first team to the league title and promotion from the County League (tier 7) to the East Midlands Regional League (tier 6), winning a further three cup competitions in the same year to secure a remarkable quadruple of trophies.

The following two seasons were disrupted by the pandemic but the side did manage to play enough games to qualify for promotion again, this time to the East Midlands Regional League Premier Division (tier 5) which is where Chesterfield Ladies currently ply their trade.

Mike Noon is to step down from Chesterfield Ladies. Photo: Michael South.

Noon has established Chesterfield Ladies as a strong tier five regional league team and leaves the club two divisions higher than when he started, while there has been a total transformation of the club at senior level as well as at junior level and off the pitch operations.

Noon said: “This experience has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve achieved in my life. The project really excited me when I joined, an opportunity to rebuild a club both on and off the pitch and to see where the club is today makes me so proud.

“There have been so many people that have contributed to the club’s success over the past five years, the list is far too long to name them but without the contributions of all of the people behind the scenes, we simply wouldn’t have been able to achieve what we have. It’s been a real team effort to create the best possible environment for the women and girls that play for the club and I hope that can now continue for many years to come.”

Josh Jones, who has been at Noon’s side since day one, will also leave the club this summer. Jones has played an instrumental role, working alongside Noon to grow the club over the past five years.