The central midfielder, 30, has not played for the Spireites in almost a year due to injury. His last appearance was on May 7 2022.

He had an operation on his knee last summer and was due back around January time this year but has suffered setbacks along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is okay,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.

Manny Oyeleke.

“He has not been in recently.

“He has got a programme which Ben (physio) has continued to give him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a great lad. He has carried himself really well.

“He is out of contract. I very much doubt he will be here next year, which is a shame because Manny is a great player.

“In the couple of games I took he played ever so well in those games so I will always thank him for that and that effort he made in that time.

“But he has not been available and it has been really sad for him because I think the supporters saw glimpses of the talent he has got. That is the ruthless side of football, sadly, that if you are not available, you are not going to be around at the specific club you are at for too long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oyeleke joined Town in April 2021 and has since made 40 appearances.

Webb added: “I hope he shakes off his niggling injuries, for me they are not going to be career-ending ones. They are continuous niggling injuries.

“Despite all his effort he puts in to getting fit it just hasn’t happened for him.