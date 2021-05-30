Midfielder leaves Matlock Town

Spencer Harris has departed Matlock Town.

The experienced 30 year old who has also served Hyde United, Buxton and Shaw Lane in the Northern Premier League and Bradford(Park Avenue), Guiseley and Boston United in the National League North, has decided to move on despite being asked to return for pre-season training by Matlock manager Paul Phillips.

“We want to bring that little bit more energy and conviction into our midfield and Spencer was aware that we were identifying more midfielders to bring in so there would be that extra competition for places,” said Phillips.

"It’s an amicable parting, Spencer’s been brilliant for me, I have nothing but praise for him. It’s just one of those things which happens in football.”

Harris himself announced his departure from the Gladiators on twitter saying “I’d just like to thank everyone at Matlock Town for the last two seasons.