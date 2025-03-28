Midfielder leaves Chesterfield for National League club
The midfielder has penned a deal until the end of the 2025/2026 season at the National League club after being allowed to depart on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old re-joined the Spireites last summer after a previous loan spell but he only made five appearances in this campaign and he was loaned out to Dagenham and Redbridge and Solihull Moors.
In his earlier loan spell at Town from Arsenal, he made 31 appearances, including coming on as a substitute in the 2023 play-off final defeat to Notts County at Wembley.
"I like the playing style of Gateshead so when they came in for me it was a no-brainer,” he said. "I wanted to go somewhere and start enjoying football properly. I am really excited to be here.”
Confirming his departure, the Blues said: “We can confirm that Tim Akinola has joined National League side Gateshead on a permanent deal. We would like to thank Tim for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”
