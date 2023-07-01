The 27-year-old was not a regular starter last season and was loaned out to Aldershot Town and Solihull Moors.

Following the arrival of midfielders Bailey Hobson and Tom Naylor this summer, his game-time would probably have become more restricted next term.

Last week Spireites boss Paul Cook said that more players could leave the club and others are expected to follow Whelan out of the door.

Tom Whelan. Picture: Getty.

He has signed a two-year deal with Wood, with the option for a third.

Boreham boss Luke Garrard said: “I’ve tried on several occasions to prize him away from first Eastleigh and then Chesterfield, and it’s now finally materialised. Tom is player who has a range of qualities that will definitely compliment what we already have in the building. He has a very good footballing brain and has an eye for a pass, his legs and energy will again aid the way we want to play this season. He has fitted in superbly with the squad already and has shown a real leaders mentality off the park as much as he has on it.”

Whelan first joined the Blues in December 2020 from Weymouth for an undisclosed fee.

He then left the club by mutual consent in summer 2021 and signed for Eastleigh.

He returned to Chesterfield in February last year but now departs again despite still having a year to run on his contract.

Across his two spells with the Blues, he has made 51 appearances, scoring five times.