Ollie Banks has completed his move to York City.

The 32-year-old was in talks with Chesterfield over a new deal but he has opted to sign for the National League side on a longer contract, believed to be three years.

The popular midfielder, who is one of only five players to win two league titles with the Spireites, departs after more than 200 appearances across six years in two different spells.

Confirming he would be leaving last week, Banks said on social media: “One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, saying goodbye to Chesterfield. I’ve loved every single minute of representing this club – the highs, the challenges, the memories we’ve made together. Moments I’ll carry with me forever and ones my two little lads will grow up remembering too.

“Thank you to each and every one of the fans, players, and staff, your support has meant everything. It’s been a pleasure and an honour. Now onto a new chapter.. but a huge part of my heart will always be here. All the best Spireites!”

York have just had a fantastic season, finishing second in the table on 96 points, but they lost out to Oldham Athletic in the play-off semi-finals.

Announcing his arrival, the Minstermen said: “The 32-year-old midfielder will join the club on July 1 following his departure from Chesterfield FC.

"Ollie started his career out at his boyhood club, Rotherham United, before joining Gainsborough in 2012. A spell at FC United of Manchester earned Ollie a first move to Chesterfield, where he went on to make over 80 appearances. Permanent moves to Oldham, Tranmere, and Barrow followed before he re-joined the Spireites in 2022.

“For the 2023/24 season, Banks played his part in Chesterfield’s title win in the Vanarama National League. He now puts pen to paper, becoming our first signing of the summer.”