Jenson Metcalfe.

Former Spireite Jenson Metcalfe believes his time at Chesterfield will help him at new club Bradford City.

The 20-year-old was on loan at Chesterfild last season from Everton, making 31 appearances, helping Town make the League Two play-offs.

The central midfielder actually netted his first goal in senior football against Bradford in a thrilling 3-3 draw and now he has completed a move to the Bantams, who won automatic promotion to League One on the last day of the season, with virtually the last kick of the game.

The DT reported earlier this summer that a return to the Blues was a possibility but he has now penned a three-year contract at Valley Parade, with Everton receiving a fee for him.

Metcalfe said: “I am so happy to join the club and I am especially looking forward to spending at least three years here, hopefully. I cannot wait to meet all the supporters and it is really exciting when you see the number of fans the club has and the atmosphere that they create.

“I am still a young lad, but I believe my experience from last season can help me here. Getting the deal done before the season just helps me get ready for the start of the campaign.

“Speaking with people they just spoke highly about the club and how special this place is. I spoke to a few people but I did not need much convincing, it was just the right choice for me. The move is a no-brainer for me, I have been at Everton for a while, but when I got the call from Bradford, I knew this was where I wanted to be.”

Bradford were relegated from League One in 2019 but they are back after finishing third in League Two last season.

City boss Graham Alexander added: “Jenson is a player with big potential and will bring extra competition to our midfield. His attributes in and out of possession suit our game very well, so we look forward to seeing him integrate into life at Bradford City.”