Michael Williams departs Matlock Town for Sheffield FC

Midfielder Michael Williams has left Matlock Town and linked up with Sheffield FC in the Evo-Stik South East Division.

Williams(25) joined the Gladiators from Ilkeston FC in August 2016 and quickly became a fans favourite with some energetic displays, capped by some memorable goals.

He played a key role in the Gladiators’ memorable cup runs in 2016.17 when they reached the 4th Qualifying Round of the FA Cup, the 2nd Round of the FA Trophy beating higher ranked opposition on the way in FC Halifax Town and Solihull Moors and won the Derbyshire Senior Cup at Chesterfield, scoring the Gladiators second goal in a 5-0 demolition of Gresley.

Williams was still prominent in a less successful 2017/18 campaign but missed long periods of last season through injury. Despite that, he was still awarded with the honour of scoring the Gladiators goal of the season, a stunning twenty five yarder earning Matlock a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Basford United in April.

He made 110 appearances for Matlock netting 24 goals.

“Willow was an exceptional player for Matlock and you knew he’d run through a brick wall for you if he had to," a Matlock spokesman said.

“We’re sad to see him go but we wish him and his family who regularly attended Matlock games all the very best for the future.”