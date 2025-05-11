2 . Liam Mandeville 5

Started comfortably, timing another great sliding tackle to perfection. But he got his next challenge innocently wrong as he tripped Gordon in the box and Allen converted from the spot. Gordon also got the better of him for the second goal as well. But in true Mandy style, he came roaring back in th second-half and came to close assisting and scoring one himself. Photo: Tina Jenner