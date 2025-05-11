Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 6
Not at fault for either of Walsall's two goals.His kicking early on was iffy but he settled down after that. Had little to do after the break but was required to tip over from Amantchi late on. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Liam Mandeville 5
Started comfortably, timing another great sliding tackle to perfection. But he got his next challenge innocently wrong as he tripped Gordon in the box and Allen converted from the spot. Gordon also got the better of him for the second goal as well. But in true Mandy style, he came roaring back in th second-half and came to close assisting and scoring one himself. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 7
Didn't do much wrong. Kept the ball ticking over at the back neatly and won more aerial duels (6) than anyone else. Came close to scoring with a header in the second-half which ended up bouncing off the crossbar twice. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 6
Had the most touches out of anyone (132) as he dictated play from the back with an impressive 93% accuracy. And he made more clearances (5) than anyone else. He was unlucky to see his one of his clearances be collected by Chang who fired in for the second goal. Photo: Tina Jenner