Tom Whelan celebrates scoring the winner against Solihull Moors in the snow at the Technique Stadium.

Memorable moments from Chesterfield's 2020/2021 National League season - pictures

It did not end in promotion but there were plenty of highlights from the Spireites’ 2020/2021 National League season.

By Liam Norcliffe
Monday, 14th June 2021, 8:10 am

James Rowe’s appointment as manager in late November led to a charge up the table which got everyone believing a return to League Two could be possible.

And although it was not to be in the end, Rowe and the players can take great pride in what they achieved in such a short space of time.

Here are some of the best pictures from the campaign...

1. Vs Aldershot Town

Manager James Rowe pictured on the touchline against Aldershot in is first home match in charge.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Vs Barnet

Akwasi Asante scored a hat-trick as the Spireites thrashed Barnet 6-0.

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Vs Solihull Moors

Volunteers clear snow from the Technique pitch ahead of the game.

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. vs Solihull Moors

Tom Whelan fires home the winner.

Photo: Dean Atkins

