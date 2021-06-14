Memorable moments from Chesterfield's 2020/2021 National League season - pictures
It did not end in promotion but there were plenty of highlights from the Spireites’ 2020/2021 National League season.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 8:10 am
James Rowe’s appointment as manager in late November led to a charge up the table which got everyone believing a return to League Two could be possible.
And although it was not to be in the end, Rowe and the players can take great pride in what they achieved in such a short space of time.
Here are some of the best pictures from the campaign...
Page 1 of 4