Meet the 36 National League players who have yet to miss a minute of the season in pictures and the Chesterfield, Barnet, Wrexham, Southend United, Yeovil Town and Notts County players who have clocked up the minutes
Playing every minute of every game is becoming increasingly rarer.
Squad rotation, managing minutes and player welfare have become ever more important in recent season.
It means just 36 players have played in every minute of the National League this season so far, with only 23 outfield players featuring in every minute of games.
In total 21 players have all played 18 matches, 14 players have played 17 matches and one player 16 games due to their clubs having games in hand.
Wrexham, Southend United, Barnet and Yeovil Town all have multiple players in that list, with Chesterfield having just one representative.
See how many you can name before checking our full list of players, courtesy of the FBREF website.
