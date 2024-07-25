Chesterfield's Dilan Markanday has been valued at £333,000 by one national football website.Chesterfield's Dilan Markanday has been valued at £333,000 by one national football website.
Meet League Two's £7.75m dream team ahead of the January transfer window, including players from Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra, Walsall and Colchester United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 25th Jul 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 11:48 BST
This is the most valuable side that League Two can field right now.

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which has selected this side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The team – valued at £7.87m - unsuprisingly features a number of players from the league’s promotion chasers, though struggling Swindon, Morecambe and Colchester are represented.

Take a look at this side and give us your thoughts via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here.

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £666,000

1. Filip Marschall (Crewe Alexandra)

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £666,000 Photo: Getty Images

Position: Left-back Value: £541,000

2. George Cox (Swindon Town)

Position: Left-back Value: £541,000 Photo: ANP/AFP via Getty Images

COLCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Aaron Donnelly of Colchester United during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Colchester United and Brentford at JobServe Community Stadium on August 28, 2024 in Colchester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) : Position: Central defender Value: £416,000

3. Getty Images : Aaron Donnelly (Colchester United)

COLCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Aaron Donnelly of Colchester United during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Colchester United and Brentford at JobServe Community Stadium on August 28, 2024 in Colchester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) : Position: Central defender Value: £416,000 Photo: Getty Images : f

Position: Central defender Value: £1.5m

4. Rhys Williams (Morecambe)

Position: Central defender Value: £1.5m Photo: Getty Images

