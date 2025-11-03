Mbayo's goal earns Matlock a point on the road

Harlain Mbayo headed Matlock's equaliser.

Matlock Town lost ground in the early NPL Division One East title race as they were held 1-1 at Dunston on Saturday.

With results elsewhere not going in their favour, it means Matlock ended the weekend six points behind free-scoring leaders Redcar and although still second, would have preferred all three points on Saturday despite another long trip to the north-east again not ending in defeat, particularly with Redcar and third-placed Bradford (Park Avenue) due to meet this weekend.

Things started badly for Matlock who again didn’t settle well after the four-hour trip, as had been the case at Blyth Spartans ten days earlier in falling behind early on.

This time it took nine minutes but not before Cameron Wilson had sliced a great early chance wide for Matlock after a poor home clearance ten yards out.

Skipper Liam Ravenhill was injured late on.

The goal was scored by Wil Shaw, as he won possession on the edge of the penalty area and arrowed a low shot past Jake Oram and into the corner of the net.

Matlock responded with Diego De Girolamo volleying over the top after the hosts again didn’t clear their lines, then Conor Washington’s low effort was easily dealt with by Dan Lowson in the Dunston goal.

De Girolamo again went close before the break, his low shot this time just wide of the post.

The second-half saw Washington volley over the angle of post and bar early on, but the Gladiators then got level on the hour mark as Jeremie Milambo floated in a free-kick from out on the right and Harlain Mbayo was allowed space to head past Lowson and into the net.

De Girolamo forced Lowson into a late save as Matlock looked for a winner, their cause not helped by an injury to skipper Liam Ravenhill who now looks set for several weeks on the sidelines.

Neither side could ultimately find a winner, with Matlock perhaps the most disappointed not to have done so having looked the more likely in the second-half.

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson, Milambo (Granite 86), Bachirou, Mbayo, Oglesby, Clayton, Ravenhill (Wiley 90+3), De Girolamo, Washington, C Wilson.

Not used: Murray, A Clayton, Boney.

Att: 309