Bim Pepple in action against Port Vale.Bim Pepple in action against Port Vale.
Bim Pepple in action against Port Vale.

'Mature performance' - Chesterfield player ratings from draw against 10-man Port Vale

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Jan 2025, 19:30 BST
Armando Dobra’s 10th goal of the season secured a point for Chesterfield against 10-man Port Vale.

Here are our player ratings from Saturday’s 1-1 draw...

No major howlers but his lack of quickness and distribution choices caused the home faithful to become irritated.

1. Max Thompson 6

No major howlers but his lack of quickness and distribution choices caused the home faithful to become irritated. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
A steady first 45 minutes in his first league start. Made a couple of good blocks and one crunching challenge got everyone fired up. But he had to come off at the break with a tight groin.

2. Janoi Donacien 6

A steady first 45 minutes in his first league start. Made a couple of good blocks and one crunching challenge got everyone fired up. But he had to come off at the break with a tight groin. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
A rusty first-half on his debut. Looked shaky in possession and it was his heavy back-pass which led Thompson to clearing into touch and Vale scored from the resulting throw-in and cross. But he was much-improved in the second 45 and was solid. Attempted more passes than anyone else with 90.

3. Kyle McFadzean 6

A rusty first-half on his debut. Looked shaky in possession and it was his heavy back-pass which led Thompson to clearing into touch and Vale scored from the resulting throw-in and cross. But he was much-improved in the second 45 and was solid. Attempted more passes than anyone else with 90. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
There were some nice bits of calm defending as well as some loose passes. Won 10 aerial duels which was more than anyone else on the pitch. Stepped out from the back with the ball with a purpose in the second 45 as Town dominated against 10-men. Not forgetting his attempt at goal from miles out in the first-half!

4. Jamie Grimes 6

There were some nice bits of calm defending as well as some loose passes. Won 10 aerial duels which was more than anyone else on the pitch. Stepped out from the back with the ball with a purpose in the second 45 as Town dominated against 10-men. Not forgetting his attempt at goal from miles out in the first-half! Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldPort Vale
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice