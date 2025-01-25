Here are our player ratings from Saturday’s 1-1 draw...
1. Max Thompson 6
No major howlers but his lack of quickness and distribution choices caused the home faithful to become irritated. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Janoi Donacien 6
A steady first 45 minutes in his first league start. Made a couple of good blocks and one crunching challenge got everyone fired up. But he had to come off at the break with a tight groin. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Kyle McFadzean 6
A rusty first-half on his debut. Looked shaky in possession and it was his heavy back-pass which led Thompson to clearing into touch and Vale scored from the resulting throw-in and cross. But he was much-improved in the second 45 and was solid. Attempted more passes than anyone else with 90. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
There were some nice bits of calm defending as well as some loose passes. Won 10 aerial duels which was more than anyone else on the pitch. Stepped out from the back with the ball with a purpose in the second 45 as Town dominated against 10-men. Not forgetting his attempt at goal from miles out in the first-half! Photo: Tina Jenner
