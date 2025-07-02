Matlock Town manager Adam Clayton is ready for the challenge ahead.

Matlock Town manager Adam Clayton is raring to go ahead of the new season.

The Gladiators get their first taste of action at the weekend when they host Chesterfield in the annual Ernie Moss Challenge Cup.

It is the first in a tough series of friendlies as Matlock look to hit the ground running when they begin life in the NPL Division One East.

“It’s been a very busy summer for me personally, a very big change from the normal ‘switch off and get away on holiday,’ said Clayton.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges faced in building our team for the coming season and beyond.

“The club and I planned to act swiftly in the market and build a team we feel is capable of competing at the top end of step 3 at a minimum.

“We feel we have done just that and are delighted with the lads we have managed to keep at the club and the signings made.

“A big thing for us was, obviously, the ability we wanted to keep and add to the dressing room, but also, the personalities.

"We are building a future for Matlock Town and only want people who are here for the journey we envision that the club can go on.

“We can’t wait to get the fans back through the doors at the Proctor Cars Stadium and begin what we see as a period of success for us all.”

A week later, Derby County are expected to bring their first team once again for a sold-out friendly.,

Familiar faces will then host Matlock on Saturday, July 19 when Basford United welcome Matlock to Greenwich Avenue.

The next clash will be at the Proctor Cars Stadium and will be another annual fixture, the Markovitz Cup seeing National League North side Buxton pay a visit.

The trophy was won by the Bucks on their own patch this year so Matlock will be looking for revenge when the sides meet in the Dales on July 22.

Another local derby takes place on Saturday, July 26 when Matlock will go to Belper Town.

Matlock will then welcome Mansfield Town for what is another regular pre-season test, the Stags arriving on Tuesday, July 29.

