Matlock's winning run ends as Ferriby take the points

Cam Wilson scored Matlock's goal from the spot.

Matlock Town’s seven-game winning streak in the league came to an end on Saturday as hosts North Ferriby ran out 2-1 winners on Humberside.

In truth, the defeat could have been a lot heavier had the hosts taken their chances in the second-half, with Matlock even looking good value to nick a point late on, but ultimately Ferriby had too much in a game that also saw two red cards.

The first-half saw very little in the way of clear openings for either side, that until Ferriby took the lead not long before the break.

Cameron Wilson curled a shot wide for Matlock 13 minutes in, then Ben Sault’s drive was far too high just after the half-hour mark, and it was then Ferriby who took the lead with their first clear chance of the game.

A mistake at the back allowed the ball to be fed into Josh Thacker in the penalty area and his shot deflected past Jake Oram despite the best efforts of a defender on the line.

The second-half saw the hosts come out far stronger and substitute Charlie Clements had several gilt-edged chances fail to hit the net, either through him missing the target or thanks to fine saves from Oram to keep the deficit at one goal.

Sault looked set to punish them on 78 minutes but saw his effort superbly blocked by a defender, before controversy then followed.

A long throw from Sam Giles caused confusion in the penalty area and the ball dropped into the net, with Matlock adamant there had been a touch via a Ferriby defender. The referee, however, disagreed and awarded a goal kick.

Diego De Girolamo protested and was booked, and then protested some more and received a second yellow card to leave Matlock with ten men in the closing stages.

The hosts then wrapped things up with a terrific strike from Thacker for his second, a free-kick from out wide cleared to him outside the box from where he hammered the ball into the top corner of the net.

Matlock threw plenty at the home side to try and salvage a point. Harlain Mbayo was sent forward and when he was fouled by Ferriby keeper Ben Bottomley, Cameron Wilson stepped up to score on 89 minutes.

Ferriby’s Sam Aynsley saw red in stoppage time for a second yellow card, and despite Matlock putting plenty of late pressure on, they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson, Milambo, Ravenhill (Giles 78), Mbayo, Oglesby, K Clayton (Granite 63), Sault, De Girolamo, T Wilson (Bachirou 46), C Wilson.

Not used: Cunningham, Boney.

Att: 515