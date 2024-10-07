Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matlock Town exited the FA Trophy at the first time of asking on Saturday as hosts Stourbridge ran out 3-0 winners in the West Midlands.

The game was fairly even for an hour with the sides having gone in goalless at the break, but the home side got a grip on things in the second period and killed off the Gladiators whose goalkeeper Rogan Ravenhill also saved a penalty.

Chances were few in the first-half, Toumani Sidibe seeing an early shot fumbled wide by Ravenhill in the opening minute but it being the 30th before the next serious chance as the dangerous Jai Verma shot too high.

Six minutes before the break, Verma went even closer with a shot across goal that struck the post before the ball was cleared, that being the last meaningful action of the half.

Rogan Ravenhill saved a second-half penalty. Photo: Michael South.

Joe West’s free-kick from out wide nearly caught the keeper out early in the second-half but the ball dropped just wide, and three minutes later Stourbridge were in front.

Alex Bradley won the ball in the penalty area and created space to place his shot into the corner of the net.

Matlock’s best moment came four minutes later when Sean Ekaluku broke into the penalty area but saw his shot cleared off the line by a combination of defender and goalkeeper.

Ravenhill then had his stand-out moment, a foul on Sidibe leading to a Stourbridge penalty but Bradley’s kick kept out by Ravenhill with the taker then putting the rebound over the bar.

Sub Harry Wood then volleyed straight at keeper Oliver Taylor as Matlock responded, then Connor O’Grady’s header from a corner was high and wide.

But the second Stourbridge goal came on 72 minutes when Jessy Bavanganga’s cross from the right found Sidibe at the back post and he headed home.

Alex Moore fired too high on 81 as the hosts looked for a third, and that eventually came in the last minute as Elliott Durrell’s shot from long range was parried but Sidibe pounced to net the rebound and round off the home side’s win.

Stourbridge: Taylor, Bavanganga, Grewal-Pollard, Lewis, Brown, Kettle, Verma (Coyle 85), Moore, Bradley (Mandey 76), Masidi (Durrell 85), Sidibe (Cooper 90).

Not used: Cunneen.

Matlock: Ravenhill, Boateng, Kendall, West, O’Grady, Granite, Smart, Milner (Wood 61), Gibson (Campbell 76), Durose (Smith 61), Etaluku.

Not used: Brisley, Oglesby.

Att: 498

Best Gladiator: Sean Etaluku