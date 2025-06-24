Matlock Town's Josh Granite targets a swift return

Josh Grantite can't wait to return to the pitch for Matlock Town.

Matlock Town captain Josh Granite is hoping for a swift return to action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The defender suffered an injury in April during the Gladiators’ 2-1 loss to Worksop Town at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

While recovery has been tough, the 33-year-old is keen to get back on the pitch.

“The rehabilitation was very slow and frustrating,” said Granite, “but now I’m out of the knee brace and moving a lot easier.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back fit and ready to work.”

The centre-back was a huge loss as Matlock Town suffered relegation to the Northern Premier League - Eastern Division last season.

However, the Gladiators are aiming to bounce back to Step Three at the first time of asking and have been hard at work over the summer.

With plenty of new faces already through the door, Granite has been impressed by Matlock’s business.

He said: “The club have added some very good, experienced players over the summer.

“Some that I know very well and others that I have played against in the last few years.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone and preparing for an important season ahead.”

The Gladiators have made several high-profile additions from accomplished National League North sides ahead of the new campaign.

Dwayne Wiley and Ben Sault have joined the club from fellow Derbyshire sides Alfreton Town and Buxton.

Whereas, accomplished goalkeeper Myles Boney has been bought in from South Shields after 32 appearances in the North East last term.

Granite, who joined Matlock himself last September, outlined how important the additions of “solid” and “experienced” players will be throughout the upcoming campaign.

The Gladiators have also assembled a new-look front line, and one that the defender believes will get supporters up on their feet.

“Keeping Montel Gibson at the club and adding Diego De Girolamo and Tommy Elliot at the top end of the pitch is really exciting,” said Granite.

“I’ve watched all of them first-hand score numerous goals and know how talented the three lads are.”

Following an impressive summer off the pitch, focus will now shift to success on the pitch for Matlock Town.