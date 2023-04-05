​Matlock Town win a thriller with Marine to edge nearer top five

Louis Britton netted the first of his brace to give the Merseysiders a 15th minute lead but Reece Styche equalised for the hosts on his home debut 12 minutes afterwards before Al Byrne put Town in front in stoppage time at the end of the half. Britton made it 2-2 five minutes after the resumption before Karl Demidh fired in the decider in the 62nd minute in a game where there were chances aplenty which was also a credit to the NPL.

It was a game that in reality neither side could afford to lose but the pressure was more on Matlock down in eighth with Marine having a three points advantage over the Gladiators.

Amongst all of the hustle, bustle and excitement though, Matlock just might have found a new star as 17-year-old Archie White was a revelation out on the left flank and deservedly collected the man of the match award at the conclusion of the game.

Karl Demidh hit the winner for Matlock on Tuesday night.

Marine drew first blood when Dan Bradley misjudged a ball played down the centre and Britton was on hand to shoot clinically past Saul Deeney.

For a short spell Matlock looked second best but their hopes were boosted when virtually out of nothing, Styche turned his man superbly 20 yards out to fire firmly beyond Bayleigh Passant’s despairing dive for an outstanding individual effort.

Right on half-time, the Gladiators snatched the lead when John Johnston’s forward run down the inside right channel ended with a precise forward pass to Byrne who delicately slid a pin point low shot into the bottom corner.

But as in the first half, Marine retaliated from an escape with a goal in the second, a scrappy one that Matlock could have defended better. A right wing corner bounced around in the six yard box and Britton was alert to smash home to keep the points in the balance.

White then earned a debut assist as Matlock restored their lead, scampering down the left and his teasing low cross finding Demidh to shoot clinically into the corner for the winner.

Matlock now go level on points with Marine but need a productive Easter weekend, to maintain their play-off challenge.

Matlock Town kept ​their slim play-off hopes alive with this hard-fought 2-0 victory at struggling Liversedge on Saturday, a result which makes the Yorkshire side’s plight near the bottom all the more difficult.

*On Saturday, goals in each half from captain Adam Yates and a first in Matlock colours for Styche sealed a 2-0 win at Liversedge.

Sedge had already survived a scramble in the box which saw the ball hacked off the line but John Johnston retrieved possession on the right to lift an enticing cross into the danger area which saw Yates leap to head gleefully home.