Matlock Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news and match updates from Spireites' first friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you the team news and updates so stay tuned.
Matlock Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
How the hosts line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed - two trialists in squad
Starting line-up: (4-2-3-1) Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Hobson; Mandeville, Dobra; Uchegbulam; Quigley.
Subs: Chadwick, Palmer, Maguire, Wilkinson, Sheckleford, Clements, Naylor, Jones, Banks, Hooper, White, Colclough, Duhuameau, Cook, Grigg, Trialist (GK), Trialist.
All set!
Sell-out!
Tonight’s match is now a sell-out, with more than 2,000 fans set to be in attendance. Great work!
Play-off heartache for Gladiators
Matlock finished fifth in the Northern Premier League last season, securing the final play-off final spot, but were well beaten by Warrington, who went on to win promotion, in the semi-finals.
The winners of tonight’s game will lift the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup, in honour of the legendary striker, who represented both clubs.
There will be a minute’s applause for him in the eighth minute.
Other friendlies
As well as tonight, Chesterfield will also play Alfreton Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Derby County, Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers this pre-season.
Summer signings
We could see Harry Tyrer, Bailey Hobson, Tom Naylor and Will Grigg in action for the Blues the first time this evening.
We should have the team news about 6.45pm.
We go again!
Just 53 days after that painful play-off final defeat at Wembley the Spireites play their first pre-season friendly at Matlock Town tonight.
We’ll bring you the team news and match updates so stay with us if you can’t make the game tonight.