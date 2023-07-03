News you can trust since 1855
Matlock Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news and match updates from Spireites' first friendly

Chesterfield make the short trip to Matlock Town for their first pre-season friendly tonight (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Jul 2023, 19:14 BST
Matlock Town v Chesterfield - live updates.Matlock Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you the team news and updates so stay tuned.

Matlock Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

19:28 BST

How the hosts line-up

19:12 BSTUpdated 19:15 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed - two trialists in squad

Starting line-up: (4-2-3-1) Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Hobson; Mandeville, Dobra; Uchegbulam; Quigley.

Subs: Chadwick, Palmer, Maguire, Wilkinson, Sheckleford, Clements, Naylor, Jones, Banks, Hooper, White, Colclough, Duhuameau, Cook, Grigg, Trialist (GK), Trialist.

19:07 BST

All set!

10:22 BST

Sell-out!

Tonight’s match is now a sell-out, with more than 2,000 fans set to be in attendance. Great work!

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023, 11:20 BSTUpdated 11:21 BST

Play-off heartache for Gladiators

Matlock finished fifth in the Northern Premier League last season, securing the final play-off final spot, but were well beaten by Warrington, who went on to win promotion, in the semi-finals.

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023, 11:16 BSTUpdated 10:24 BST

Ernie Moss

The winners of tonight’s game will lift the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup, in honour of the legendary striker, who represented both clubs.

There will be a minute’s applause for him in the eighth minute.

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023, 11:11 BSTUpdated 11:21 BST

Other friendlies

As well as tonight, Chesterfield will also play Alfreton Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Derby County, Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers this pre-season.

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023, 11:10 BSTUpdated 11:21 BST

Summer signings

We could see Harry Tyrer, Bailey Hobson, Tom Naylor and Will Grigg in action for the Blues the first time this evening.

We should have the team news about 6.45pm.

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023, 11:09 BST

We go again!

Just 53 days after that painful play-off final defeat at Wembley the Spireites play their first pre-season friendly at Matlock Town tonight.

We’ll bring you the team news and match updates so stay with us if you can’t make the game tonight.

