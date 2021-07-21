So Chesterfield are back in pre-season action this evening at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

The Spireites were defeated at Alfreton on Saturday but, more importantly, the squad got some vital minutes under their belts and the aim will be to do the same tonight.

Jak McCourt and Jamie Grimes were the only two players to last the full 90 minutes, but several others including Scott Loach, Laurence Maguire, Jeff King, Liam Mandeville and Saidou Khan all played between 60 and 75 minutes.

The Blues gave an opportunity to four trialists at the weekend – a goalkeeper, two central defenders and a striker – so it remains to be seen whether they will be given another chance to impress. The striker scored eight minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute but was forced off injured with a knock.