LiveMatlock Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Liam Mandeville gives Spireites early lead
The Spireites play their second pre-season game tonight against Matlock Town (7.30pm KO).
Chesterfield lost 3-2 at Alfreton Town on Saturday in their first summer outing and this evening will allow the squad to get some more much-needed minutes ticked off.
There will be a minute’s applause before kick-off for the legendary Ernie Moss who died last week.
Matlock Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 19:49
- Latest score: Matlock Town 0 v 1 Chesterfield (7.30pm KO)
- Mandeville gives Spireites third minute lead
- XI: Loach, Grimes, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, McCourt, Mandeville, Whittle; Payne, Rowe.
- Second pre-season friendly for Spireites
- Minute’s applause before game for Ernie Moss
Chance -15 mins
For Payne in the box but his effort is blocked and goes behind for a corner.
Oyeleke has started this game very well. Some lovely touches.
GOAAALLL: 0-1
Liam Mandeville gives Chesterfield the lead in the third minute.
Payne slipped him in and Mandeville stroked it across the keeper.
And we’re off!
Remembering Ernie
Emotional moment as a minute’s applause is held for Spireites legend Ernie Moss
Spireites first-half line-up
Loach, Grimes, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, McCourt, Mandeville, Whittle; Payne, Rowe.
Interesting...
Been handed a team and three trialists are listed.
Akwasi Asante is also listed as starting so make of that what you will. ...I think we’ve been given a squad list rather than the actual starting line-up.
Team news
I could be wrong but it doesn’t look like Carline, Denton, Miller, Khan and Rowley will feature tonight. They are not currently warming up with the rest of the squad.
We have not received an official team sheet yet.
A closer look at the pitch
Liam’s ready
Parking reminder
More ticket news
Tickets for the home friendlies against Bradford City (July 27) and Port Vale (July 31) are now on sale.
Adult tickets are £10 and tickets for under-16s priced at £5.
Details regarding hospitality at the above matches will be announced soon.
Tonight’s match tickets
Must be bought on the gate and it is cash only.
Admission is priced at follows:
Adults: £10
Concessions: £6.50
Students (with student card): £5
Children (aged between 10 & 18): £3
Children (under the age of 10): Free
Remembering our Ernie
Before kick-off there will be a minute’s applause for Spireites legend Ernie Moss who sadly passed last week, aged 71.
Town’s record goalscorer had a spell managing the Gladiators and led them to promotion in 2004 and the Moss family have been invited to the game as guests of the club.
Fans are being encouraged to chant ‘Ernie, Ernie, Ernie’ during the minute’s applause.
Once a Blue, always a Blue.
So Chesterfield are back in pre-season action this evening at the Proctor Cars Stadium.
The Spireites were defeated at Alfreton on Saturday but, more importantly, the squad got some vital minutes under their belts and the aim will be to do the same tonight.
Jak McCourt and Jamie Grimes were the only two players to last the full 90 minutes, but several others including Scott Loach, Laurence Maguire, Jeff King, Liam Mandeville and Saidou Khan all played between 60 and 75 minutes.
The Blues gave an opportunity to four trialists at the weekend – a goalkeeper, two central defenders and a striker – so it remains to be seen whether they will be given another chance to impress. The striker scored eight minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute but was forced off injured with a knock.
The Gladiators, who play in the Northern Premier League, have already played four pre-season fixtures and won them all. They thrashed Wirksworth Ivanhoe 9-0, saw off National League North outfit Boston United 3-2, recorded a 2-1 victory against a Derby County under-23 side and beat Mansfield Town 1-0.
