Matlock Town to welcome ‘Her Game Too’ co-founder to cup tie

Matlock will host Marske United in the FA Trophy this weekend.

The weekend has been designated as “Her Game Too” Weekend and Eve Ralph, one of the co-founders of the campaign, will be in attendance to see if the Gladiators can progress to the third round of the competition.

Solihull-based Eve is also the Her Game Too ambassador for Bristol City.

The Her Game Too campaign was launched in May 2021 by a group of female supporters who are passionate about the sport. Her Game Too is working hard to eradicate sexism in the football industry, wanting women and girls of all ages to feel safe attending football games and venues which show matches whilst also being able to voice their opinions on football without fear of sexist abuse.

The Marske game is only part of the celebrations planned for the weekend as on the following day, Matlock Town Ladies are also in action at the Proctor Cars Stadium facing off against University of Derby Women with a 1.30 pm kick off.

On both days there will be a host of posters displayed promoting women’s role in football and the official Her Game Too t-shirts will be worn by Matlock’s players during the warm-ups on both Saturday and Sunday.

At the Marske game there will be specially-arranged junior girls games when junior girls will also act as mascots, and the junior boys won’t get left out of the weekend’s activities for they will act as mascots for the womens’ game on the following day.

Matlock chairman Jay Beaumont says the Gladiators are delighted to play their part in promoting the campaign.

He said: “Matlock Town FC wholeheartedly supports this campaign and we’re thrilled to be able to welcome Eve Ralph to our game against Marske.

"The women’s game is evolving at pace and we all saw the impact it had on our nation with England’s women winning the Euros during the summer. It’s nice to see many ladies and girls attending our games now and long may that continue.