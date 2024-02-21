​Matlock Town to honour Adam Yates with testimonial match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On March 8, Yates will have been with the Gladiators for exactly 15 years since making his debut against FC United of Manchester as a late substitute in a 2-1 Matlock home win on that date.

Over 550 appearances later, Yates, now 34, is showing the same undoubted consistency as he did in those opening games when manager Mark Atkins persuaded him to move up three divisions from Shirebrook Town after Yates had a faultless game for Shirebrook in a 1-0 Derbyshire Senior Cup semi-final defeat at Causeway Lane.

Matlock supporters, current and past, can now mark Sunday, March 17 in their diaries for the testimonial game to mark Yates’ loyalty and vast commitment to the Gladiators cause, making him one of the club’s most popular servants.

Matlock Town's Adam Yates. Photo: Tom Flint.

Kicking off at 1pm, the match will see a Matlock Town All Stars team face a Matlock Town Legends outfit on what will be a fun day in partnership with Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield, a place close to Adam’s heart.

As the big day draws ever closer, names of players taking part will be revealed, mostly former Matlock players but also a selection of players who have played against Adam over the years.

The management teams and opposing skippers at the Proctor Cars Stadium on the day, however, have been confirmed.

In charge of the All Stars team are former players and joint managers Glenn Kirkwood and Craig Hopkins, assisted by Danny Cox, while Atkins, together with Nick Buxton and Mick Cunningham, will be looking after the Legends. Yates himself will lead the Legends while current FC United of Manchester midfielder, Paul “Charlie” Ennis, will captain the All Stars. Ennis had a short spell on loan at Matlock towards the end of the 2016/17 season.

Yates and Matlock officials want people to have a fun day and to this end, face painting and temporary tattoos will be available for the youngsters with other attractions still to be confirmed. The Gladiators’ social club which will be open throughout the day.