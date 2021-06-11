Matlock Town to face Chesterfield in pre-season

Matlock will host Chesterfield on 21st July.

The Gladiators and the Spireites will meet at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Wednesday 21 July (7.30 pm).

Matlock showed encouraging signs of having a successful campaign in 2020/21 before it was curtailed while the Spireites made a magnificent recovery under the stewardship of James Rowe to leap up the National League table from a relegation spot to finally finish fifth.

Hopes of a return to the Football League through the National League play offs though were dashed when a last minute Notts County goal saw them lose 3-2 in a play off semi-final qualifier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relations between the two clubs have always been excellent with countless ex Spireites eventually playing at Matlock once their Football League careers had come to an end.