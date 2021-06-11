Matlock Town to face Chesterfield in pre-season
The always popular pre season fixture between Matlock Town and Chesterfield returns this year after the Covid-19 pandemic interrupted both clubs’ plans in 2020.
The Gladiators and the Spireites will meet at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Wednesday 21 July (7.30 pm).
Matlock showed encouraging signs of having a successful campaign in 2020/21 before it was curtailed while the Spireites made a magnificent recovery under the stewardship of James Rowe to leap up the National League table from a relegation spot to finally finish fifth.
Hopes of a return to the Football League through the National League play offs though were dashed when a last minute Notts County goal saw them lose 3-2 in a play off semi-final qualifier.
Relations between the two clubs have always been excellent with countless ex Spireites eventually playing at Matlock once their Football League careers had come to an end.
The fixture always attracts a bumper gate and further information relating to admission arrangements will be released in due course.