Matlock Town striker signs for AFC Telford United but three new faces join up

Marcus Marshall has joined AFC Telford United on a dual registration basis.

With the NPL transfer deadline being at 5pm on Thursday, there have been three additions plus one departure with one or maybe two more players coming in.

Leaving is striker Marcus Marshall to join National League North AFC Telford, although Matlock will retain his NPL registration.

Osebi Abadaki rejoins from Ashton United while two of New Mills’ leading lights, striker or midfielder Benito Lowe and midfielder Darren McKnight have joined Matlock on a dual registration arrangement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigerian Abadaki, 30, left Matlock in the summer and has since played for Barwell and Stourbridge before a second spell at Ashton.

Lowe and McKnight have been brought in as cover with their initial priority being New Mills’ play-off challenge in the North West Counties League, with the Millers’ regular season having to be completed by April 2 .

“We’ve had Ossie before and he’ll hopefully fit the bill for us for we’ve lacked pace generally going forward recently,” said Phillips.

“I’d also like to thank New Mills for their help in us getting Darren and Benito. We’ll be able to have them with us in the last part of the season.”

Phillips should also be adding another attacker who at the time of publication must remain anonymous with the signing yet to be confirmed by the FA and the NPL.

Phillips said: “This lad scored 16 goals the season before last in a higher league. He has pace, knowledge and will add quality.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Marshall, 32, re-joined Matlock back in January from Basford United after spending two years at Greenwich Avenue, having been the Gladiators’ leading scorer in the abandoned 2019/20 season.

Phillips added: “Telford asked about Marcus who wants a regular game, which I can’t guarantee him, so he’s gone to Telford who are a great club with the opportunity of playing at a higher level.