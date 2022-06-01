Matlock Town sign two as Kayde Coppin steps up to be assistant manager

Jake Day has signed for Matlock having left Scarborough Athletic. (Photo: Scarborough News)

Striker Jake Day and goalkeeper Jim Pollard have signed for the Gladiators as manager Paul Phillips continues to re-jig his squad in preparation for another crack at promotion next season.

But assistant manager Dave Wild has left the club to take on a managerial role elsewhere and skipper Liam Hughes has also departed for Worksop Town (see HERE for more)

Phillips, who has promoted player/coach Kayde Coppin to assistant to replace Wild, says he wishes his former colleague well and backed Coppin to shine.

He said: “Dave always wanted to do his own thing and go and be a manager that opportunity has now come up closer to where he’s based, so I thank him for all he’s done for us and wish him well.

"Kayde is ready to make that step up and also continues to offer us something on the playing side too. It’s all a learning process for him and a big step up the ladder and I think he’ll bring a lot to the role.”

Phillips’ recruitment continued with the acquisition of 30-year-old striker Day, who was most recently with Scarborough Athletic having also featured for Bridlington Town, where he scored 85 goals in 107 games, Guiseley, Alfreton and Tadcaster.

Pollard, meanwhile, has signed from Grantham Town having previously been with Maltby Main, Barrow and Sheffield United.

He replaces Shaun Rowley who has now moved back to his native London, with back-up goalkeeper Paul Cooper also having left the club to seek regular football.

Phillips said: “Paul wanted games and he’s only 21 so it’s only fair we let him find a new club.

"I’m still keen to bring in another keeper to create good competition for places and there may be a midfielder with National League experience coming in by the weekend too.