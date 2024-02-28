​Matlock Town sign Doncaster Rovers attacking duo on loan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The deals were confirmed on Tuesday as Town manager Martin Carruthers badly needs some fresh blood to bolster an attack which has scored just once in their previous four league games, that one goal being an own goal in the 2-1 defeat at Workington last weekend.

Goodman, 18, started out at Notts County as a boy but left to join Doncaster to take up a scholarship in 2021. He made his Rovers debut as a 16-year-old when he came on as a substitute in a victory at local rivals Scunthorpe United in the EFL Trophy, making him the seventh youngest person in history to play for Rovers.

He has gone on to make ten first team appearances and has been out on loan at Stamford and Gainsborough Trinity.

Nineteen-year-old Kulaya can play down the middle or out wide and he too made his first team debut in the same game against Scunthorpe. He has eight first team appearances to his name and has been on loan at FC United of Manchester, Worksop Town where he scored five times in 16 matches, Marske United, Sheffield FC and Gainsborough.

Carruthers believes that both new recruits will provide the Gladiators with a welcome boost during the latter part of the campaign.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get these two signings over the line. We tried to sign Jack earlier in the season but it fell through so it’s great to get him on board, he’s an exciting young striker who’s scored plenty of goals at academy level and has been involved in the first team this season.

"It’s a great signing for us and hopefully he can add the goals we’ve been missing since Jonny Margetts left. We want some fresh energy, legs and enthusiasm to give us a strong finish to the season.

"Tavonga’s an exciting young player with pace who can play down the middle or on the wings, he can bring goals to the table and provide assists. Both Jack and Tavonga should be real assets to us along with young Curtis Durose in the coming weeks.”