Matlock Town sign Coalville Town's Andrew Wright

Matlock Town boss Steve Kittrick has made his sixth new signing of the summer when goalscoring midfielder Andrew Wright joined up with the Gladiators from Coalville Town on Monday night for an undisclosed fee.

Wright (22), had a short loan spell at the Proctor Cars Stadium from Lincoln City in 2016/17 but only made a handful of appearances. When he was released by the Imps shortly afterwards, Wright joined Grantham Town where he played a key role in the Gingerbreads’ successful 2017/18 campaign when they were beaten Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division play off finalists.

When manager Adam Stevens went to Coalville from Grantham last summer, Jacksdale based Wright followed him and was again prominent, netting seventeen league and cup goals as the Ravens narrowly missed out on a play off spot in the Southern League Central Premier Division.

Kittrick believes players of Wright’s calibre are worth their weight in gold.

He said: “We’ve got a very good player and goalscoring midfielders are very hard to come by. Anyone who can score seventeen goals from midfield will enhance a football team . He’s a good lad and wants to play for Matlock and I’m very glad to have him here.”

Wright is hoping that after two near misses at promotion, it will be third time lucky at Matlock.

“My hope is to get promotion. I’ve come close in the last two seasons losing in a play-off final and then just missing out on the play offs by two points last season so I’m hoping this is the year and it would be great to do it with my local side," he said.

"Everything attracted me to the club, its facilities, the way they’re trying to move forward as a unit and I can’t wait to get started.”