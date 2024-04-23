Mark Atkins watches on as Kornell McDonald takes a throw-in against Marine. Photo: Nick Oates.

Town beat Ashton United 5-1 on Monday night, just two days after being beaten at Hyde in a below-par display.

“I have enjoyed my time in charge,” he said. “It's been good, it’s been an eye-opener and I didn’t think it would be this hard.

“We have managed to get two wins on the board, but we maybe could have had more points. We will try and win our last game and see it out.”

Atkins was left delighted by the energy on show from his side as they eased to the win over Ashton.

“The lads really came out of the stalls quickly,” he added. “We played with a lot of energy and it worked. We got behind them and put them under a lot of pressure.

“We were well on top in the game and managed to see it out.

“We are working to get down the outside of teams and put balls across the box. We have only had 3 sessions on the training ground since we have been here so it's been difficult.

“There were some great finishes and all credit to the players.”

Ashton’s problems began very early as they were behind after just 6 minutes with their most experienced defender Sean Newton slicing a John Johnston cross into his own net.

That goal worked wonders in terms of confidence for the hosts who would go close seven minutes later when Johnston scampered 80 yards before firing wide.

It was two on 28 minutes when Nat Crofts produced a super finish, clinically firing into the far corner.

With Ashton committing players forward they were left exposed on 58 minutes thanks to a superb solo effort from George Wilkinson who robbed Warren Clarke on the half way line before striding confidently to score.

It was four on 63 minutes, Joe West and Crofts linking well to feed Wood whose twenty yarder took the slightest of deflections.

With six minutes remaining came the Robins’ consolation, a brilliantly struck thirty five yarder by Bernardo Couto.